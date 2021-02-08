Two more checkpoints on border with Kazakhstan resume work

Ken-Bulun-Avtodorozhny and Tokmak-Avtodorozhny checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border resumed their work. Press service of the State Border Service reported.

They were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

«Passage through Ken-Bulun-Avtodorozhny checkpoint is open only for citizens and vehicles, as well as for passage of empty freight vehicles from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan. Passage through Tokmak-Avtodorozhniy checkpoint is open only for citizens and vehicles. Cargo and goods are not passed,» the State Border Service said.

The state service reminds that there are five operating automobile checkpoints on the border with Kazakhstan: Ak-Tilek-Avtodorozhny, Chaldybar-Avtodorozhny, Ken-Bulun-Avtodorozhny, Tokmak-Avtodorozhny in Chui region and Chon-Kapka-Avtodorozhny in Talas region. Freight trains are passed through Kaiyndy-Zheleznodorozhny checkpoint.