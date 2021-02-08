22:18
Korea resumes issue of visas to Kyrgyzstanis

Kyrgyzstan has been excluded from the list of countries with restricted entry into Korea on February 8, 2021. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The decision of the Korean government is based on analysis of the stable epidemiological situation in terms of coronavirus in the Kyrgyz Republic. At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes the need for a thorough pre-departure testing of citizens for the presence of COVID-19, since the decision to lift restrictive measures may be revised, if citizens with coronavirus infection who have arrived from Kyrgyzstan are detected.
