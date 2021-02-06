SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev goes abroad for treatment

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev goes abroad for treatment. He posted on his Facebook page.

According to him, he will go abroad today following advice of a doctor, Professor Kaldarbek Abdramanov. The official did not specify in what country he would be treated.

«Pray for me, I need your help. God willing, everything will be fine. I am ready to sacrifice my life for the sake of the people,» Kamchybek Tashiev wrote.

Presumably, he will have heart surgery.

The head of the State Committee for National Security was hospitalized on November 26. According to some reports, the official has heart problems.