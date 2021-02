Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Kubanychbek Zhumaliev was detained. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The member of Parliament is reportedly suspected of corruption.

«Notice of suspicion of corruption was handed by an investigator of the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek will choose a preventive measure for him today. It is known that investigators ask to arrest Zhumaliev for two months,» the sources said.