17:30
USD 84.80
EUR 101.99
RUB 1.11
English

Terrorist accomplice financing banned groups arrested in Kyrgyzstan

Accomplice of terrorists, who financed banned groups, has been arrested in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

«A citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic was detained in the course of counterterrorism measures aimed at detecting and suppressing the channels of financing of activities of international terrorist organizations. It was found out that the detainee was engaged in raising of funds for their further sending to the zones of armed conflicts in the Middle East,» the statement says.

The suspect was taken into custody. Investigative measures are underway.
link: https://24.kg/english/182335/
views: 154
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani convicted of terrorist activities in Yakutia
Kyrgyzstani accused of terrorism in Moscow, case sent to court
Expert: Quality of education is associated with growing level of terrorism
SCNS Chairman tells about work on countering terrorism
Militant from Syria arrested in Kyrgyzstan
SCNS: Kyrgyzstani trying to leave for war in Syria arrested
Members of terrorist underworld rob businessman in Jalal-Abad
Foreigner wanted for terrorism arrested in Bishkek
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains terrorist trained in Syria
Kyrgyzstani sentenced in Russia for public support of terrorism
Popular
New Government: what it looks like and what departments it consists of New Government: what it looks like and what departments it consists of
One of Bishkek universities organizes illegal migration of students from abroad One of Bishkek universities organizes illegal migration of students from abroad
Inflow of remittances from migrants decreases by $ 40 million for a month Inflow of remittances from migrants decreases by $ 40 million for a month
Kyrgyzstani convicted of terrorist activities in Yakutia Kyrgyzstani convicted of terrorist activities in Yakutia
4 February, Thursday
16:16
Online student enrollment system to be launched in 5 more cities Online student enrollment system to be launched in 5 mo...
16:06
Terrorist accomplice financing banned groups arrested in Kyrgyzstan
14:05
Parents of Bishkek school students hold rally at City Hall
13:59
Cancer patients found “I Believe in Miracle” movement in Kyrgyzstan
13:46
Ulukbek Maripov introduces Minister of Economy and Finance to staff