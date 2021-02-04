09:42
USD 84.80
EUR 101.99
RUB 1.11
English

President Sadyr Japarov signs decrees on appointment of Cabinet members

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed decrees on appointment of the Prime Minister, First Deputy Prime Minister and members of the Government.

According to them, Ulukbek Maripov was appointed the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Artem Novikov — the First Deputy Prime Minister.

Ulukbek Karmyshakov was appointed the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finance, and Zhenishbek Asankulov became the Chief of Government staff.

Taalaibek Omuraliev was appointed the Minister of Defense, Ruslan Kazakbaev — the head of the Foreign Affairs Ministry. Asel Chynbaeva was appointed the Minister of Justice, Ulan Niyazbekov was appointed the Minister of Internal Affairs.

The Ministers of Health and Education Alymkadyr Beishenaliev and Almazbek Beishenaliev retained their posts. Gulmira Abdralieva was appointed the Minister of Transport, Architecture, Construction and Communications.

Kubanychbek Turdubaev became the Minister of Energy and Industry. Askarbek Dzhanybekov was appointed the Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Regional Development.

Boobek Azhikeev became the head of the Emergencies Ministry, Kairat Imanaliev — the Minister of Culture, Information and Sports.

Kamchybek Tashiev remained the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security.

Deputies considered the new composition and structure of the Government of Kyrgyzstan yesterday at the plenary session of the Parliament.

At least 72 deputies were registered at the session. Some 71 deputies voted for the new Cabinet, one — against.

Ulukbek Maripov announced that he would work together with the Parliament. All comments, according to him, were taken into account and written down.
link: https://24.kg/english/182249/
views: 6
Print
Related
Prime Minister and members of Government take oath of office
Parliament approves new composition and structure of Government
New Adviser to President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov appointed
Relevant committee approves composition and structure of Government
Sadyr Japarov comments on new structure of Government
New Government: what it looks like and what departments it consists of
Relevant committee to approve composition, structure of Government today
Preliminary composition of new Government of Kyrgyzstan announced
New Chief Spokesperson for President of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Almambet Shykmamatov could become head of Investment Promotion Agency
Popular
New Government: what it looks like and what departments it consists of New Government: what it looks like and what departments it consists of
One of Bishkek universities organizes illegal migration of students from abroad One of Bishkek universities organizes illegal migration of students from abroad
Kyrgyzstani convicted of terrorist activities in Yakutia Kyrgyzstani convicted of terrorist activities in Yakutia
Kyrgyzstan to re-create Ministry of Defense Kyrgyzstan to re-create Ministry of Defense
4 February, Thursday
09:39
President Sadyr Japarov signs decrees on appointment of Cabinet members President Sadyr Japarov signs decrees on appointment of...
09:24
Air pollution in Bishkek hazardous to health in some districts
3 February, Wednesday
18:34
Prime Minister and members of Government take oath of office
17:48
Parliament approves new composition and structure of Government
17:34
Rally against appointment of Ulukbek Maripov as Prime Minister held in Bishkek
17:01
Kamchybek Tashiev tells about success of SCNS in fight against corruption
16:17
Rally in support of Almazbek Atambayev held at court building in Bishkek