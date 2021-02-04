President Sadyr Japarov signs decrees on appointment of Cabinet members

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed decrees on appointment of the Prime Minister, First Deputy Prime Minister and members of the Government.

According to them, Ulukbek Maripov was appointed the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Artem Novikov — the First Deputy Prime Minister.

Ulukbek Karmyshakov was appointed the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finance, and Zhenishbek Asankulov became the Chief of Government staff.

Taalaibek Omuraliev was appointed the Minister of Defense, Ruslan Kazakbaev — the head of the Foreign Affairs Ministry. Asel Chynbaeva was appointed the Minister of Justice, Ulan Niyazbekov was appointed the Minister of Internal Affairs.

The Ministers of Health and Education Alymkadyr Beishenaliev and Almazbek Beishenaliev retained their posts. Gulmira Abdralieva was appointed the Minister of Transport, Architecture, Construction and Communications.

Kubanychbek Turdubaev became the Minister of Energy and Industry. Askarbek Dzhanybekov was appointed the Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Regional Development.

Boobek Azhikeev became the head of the Emergencies Ministry, Kairat Imanaliev — the Minister of Culture, Information and Sports.

Kamchybek Tashiev remained the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security.

Deputies considered the new composition and structure of the Government of Kyrgyzstan yesterday at the plenary session of the Parliament.

At least 72 deputies were registered at the session. Some 71 deputies voted for the new Cabinet, one — against.

Ulukbek Maripov announced that he would work together with the Parliament. All comments, according to him, were taken into account and written down.