Rally against appointment of Ulukbek Maripov as Prime Minister held in Bishkek

Villagers held a rally against appointment of Ulukbek Maripov as Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan. About 50 people gathered at the building of the Parliament in Bishkek.

According to one of the protesters, the candidate for the post of head of the Cabinet of Ministers says that he was raised by his father. He remembered the story that Ulukbek Maripov’s father Asamidin Maripov forced two orphans to work for him.

«How did his father bring him up ?!» the man said with indignation.

Earlier, some Raikan Salieva complained to journalists. She stated that the Maripovs allegedly kept two orphans, Erlan and Eldar, in slavery. According to her, the Maripovs, for who her grandchildren worked, promised to issue passports to teenagers, buy housing, pay 5,000 soms a month and give them an opportunity to go to school. The woman claimed that the promises were not kept.

Asamidin Maripov himself denied these allegations. He said that he actually saved Erlan and Eldar, paid the damage that the guys had caused by robbing a store earlier. According to him, the guys worked for him on the basis of a contract and both studied, he paid each of them 5,000 soms a month.

Asamidin Maripov is an Honored Doctor of the Kyrgyz Republic. He is the head of the Nookat Territorial Hospital. He was a deputy of the Parliament twice.

The parliamentary majority coalition approved Ulukbek Maripov for the post of Prime Minister.
link: https://24.kg/english/182213/
views: 106
