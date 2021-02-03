SCNS summons blogger Yulia Barabina for interrogation

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) summoned a well-known in Kyrgyzstan blogger Yulia Barabina for interrogation. Own sources told 24.kg news agency. The reason is unknown.

It is also reported that her house was searched.

The press center of the state committee has not yet commented on this information.

Special services conducted a search in the house of Abdil Segizbaev’s supporter Meerim Asanova today. It is known that her husband was taken to the State Committee for National Security for interrogation, as well as Nurzada Toktogulova. She was previously summoned to the SCNS.

During the last presidential elections, Nurzada Toktogulova and Meerim Asanova worked at the headquarters of the candidate Abdil Segizbaev, who was formerly the head of the State Committee for National Security. Segizbaev himself was arrested earlier. He is a defendant in two cases — on corruption during the transformation of land plots in Koi-Tash village and on the so-called Belizegate.