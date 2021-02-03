Suspect in double murder in Issyk-Kul region arrested in Bishkek

Suspect in committing a double murder in Issyk-Kul region was arrested in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«Wanted 26-year-old man was detained by officers of the Criminal Police Service of the Internal Affairs Department of Issyk-Kul region and the Internal Affairs Department of Issyk-Kul district. He was delivered to the Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Kul region. An investigation is underway,» the ministry said.

A 54-year-old woman and her 29-year-old son were found killed in one of the private houses on February 1 in Kashat village, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The police managed to identify the suspect. Work was underway to find and detain the man.