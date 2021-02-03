Six laboratories in Kyrgyzstan conduct PCR tests for traveling abroad

Six laboratories in Kyrgyzstan conduct PCR tests, which are required to enter many countries of the world. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

PCR tests are conducted by two state virology laboratories, which are accredited by the World Health Organization (WHO):

The laboratory of the Department of Disease Prevention and the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance located at the address: Bishkek, Mikhail Frunze Street, 535, contact phones: 0312323212; 0312323006;

The laboratory of the Center for Disease Prevention and the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance located at the address: Osh city, Baitemirov Street, 53, contact phones: 0556111279, 0778940324.

The cost of the test is 1,574 soms. The results are issued after 4.00 pm on the day of the testing in Kyrgyz, Russian and English and are protected by a QR code.

In addition, four private laboratories are included in the systems for mutual recognition of laboratory test results for COVID-19: Bonetsky, AQUA, Intermedical, Gemotest.

The cost of the PCR test in the private laboratories ranges from 1,700 to 2,390 soms.