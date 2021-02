Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial and Legal Issues of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan considered Ulukbek Maripov’s candidacy for the post of Prime Minister of the republic.

The deputies unanimously supported the composition and structure of the new Government.

Ulukbek Maripov noted that his candidacy was considered by the most important dedicated committee. He expressed hope that he would work for the good of the country in cooperation with the deputies.