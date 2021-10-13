Kyrgyzstan swears in new government

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov and the new Cabinet of Ministers took the oath of office in Parliament in the presence of the President Sadyr Japarov.
Government composition:
- Chairman of the Cabinet — presidential chief of staff Akylbek Japarov;
- First Deputy Prime Minister Arzybek Kozhoshev;
- Deputy Prime Minister Aziz Aaliev;
- Deputy Prime Minister for Social Bloc Edil Baisalov;
- Deputy Prime Minister — Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev;
- Minister of Economy and Commerce Daniyar Amangeldiev;
- Finance Minister Almaz Baketaev;
- Minister of Internal Affairs Ulan Niyazbekov;
- Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy Azamat Zhamankulov;
- Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev;
- Minister of Labor and Social Security Kudaibergen Bazarbaev;
- Minister of Education and Science Bolotbek Kupeshev;
- Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Regional Development Askarbek Dzhanybekov;
- Defense Minister Baktybek Bekbolotov;
- Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev;
- Minister of Justice Ayaz Baetov;
- Minister of Transport and Communications Erkinbek Osoev;
- Energy Minister Doskul Bekmurzaev;
- Minister of Nature Protection, Ecology and Technical Supervision Dinara Kutmanova;
- Minister of Emergency Situations Boobek Azhikeev.