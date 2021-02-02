Relevant committee to approve composition, structure of Government today

Committee on Constitutional Legislation will approve the composition, structure and program of the Government of Kyrgyzstan today. Deputy Dastan Bekeshev announced on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the parliamentary majority coalition supported Ulukbek Maripov’s candidacy for the post of head of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the proposed project, the composition of the Cabinet of Ministers will be reduced from 22 to 16. Positions of deputy prime ministers in charge of economic, social issues and security have been abolished.

The preliminary composition of the Government under the leadership of Maripov will look like this:

First Deputy Prime Minister — Artem Novikov;

Minister of Foreign Affairs — Ruslan Kazakbaev;

Defense Minister — Taalaibek Omuraliev;

Minister of Agriculture — Askar Zhanybekov;

Energy Minister — Kubanychbek Turdubaev;

Interior Minister — Ulan Niyazbekov;

Minister of Emergency Situations — Boobek Azhikeev;

Minister of Justice — Asel Chynbaeva;

Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism — Kairat Imanaliev;

Minister of Education and Science — Almazbek Beishenaliev;

Minister of Economy and Finance — Ulukbek Karymshakov;

Minister of Health — Alymkadyr Beishenaliev;

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security — Kamchybek Tashiev.

The Agency for Promotion and Protection of Investments under the President will be headed by the ex-deputy Almambet Shykmamatov.