New Government: what it looks like and what departments it consists of

The parliamentary committee on constitutional legislation will approve the composition, structure and program of the Government of Kyrgyzstan today.

The new Cabinet of Ministers will look like this:

  • Prime Minister;
  • First Deputy Prime Minister;
  • Ministry of Economy and Finance (head of the ministry in the rank of Deputy Prime Minister);
  • Chief of Staff of the Government (in the rank of minister);
  • Defense Ministry;
  • Ministry of Foreign Affairs;
  • Ministry of Justice;
  • Ministry of Health and Social Development;
  • Ministry of Education and Science;
  • Ministry of Culture, Youth, Information and Sports;
  • Ministry of Emergency Situations;
  • Ministry of Internal Affairs;
  • Ministry of Transport, Architecture and Communications;
  • Ministry of Energy and Industry;
  • Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Regional Development;
  • State Committee for National Security.

It is known that the State Registration Service, Unaa state enterprise, the State Penitentiary Service, the Forensic Service will work as part of the Ministry of Justice.

The State Tax Service and the State Customs Service are abolished. Their functions will be transferred to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Earlier, the parliamentary majority coalition supported Ulukbek Maripov’s candidacy for the post of head of the Cabinet of Ministers.
