Inflow of remittances from migrants decreases by $ 40 million for a month

In November 2020, migrants have transferred $ 201.1 million to Kyrgyzstan that is $ 25.1 million less than in October. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan presented such data.

Compared to November 2019, the figure increased by $ 9.8 million. If we compare the volume of transfers in November with the data for December 2019, the drop amounted to $ 13.8 million.

At least $ 2,160.11 billion was transferred to the republic for 11 months of 2020. This is $ 31.81 million less than for the same period in 2019.

Russia accounts for more than 97 percent of remittances — $ 2,115.47 billion. Other $ 15.82 million was transferred from other states to the Kyrgyz Republic, and $ 20.86 million — from the United States.

Following the results of 11 months of the year, an outflow of funds of $ 440.54 million was also registered. The bulk of the money was transferred to Russia — $428.35 million.

The net inflow of remittances in January — November 2020 to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 1,719.58 billion.

At year-end 2019, the volume of money transfers to the republic amounted to $ 2,407 billion. At least $ 554.5 million was transferred from the Kyrgyz Republic to other states. Net inflow is $ 1,852.5 billion.
