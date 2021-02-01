20:35
USD 84.80
EUR 102.72
RUB 1.11
English

Kyrgyzstani convicted of terrorist activities in Yakutia

Kyrgyzstani was sentenced to five and a half years in prison for assisting terrorist activities in Yakutia (Russia). The Russian media report.

The native of Kyrgyzstan came to Yakutia to work, looked for and recruited local residents for sending them abroad and joining a terrorist organization.

«He demonstrated media files propagandizing activities of a banned terrorist structure, convinced people of the need to provide assistance to the militants, including through personal participation in the hostilities of the terrorist organization,» the message says.

The First Eastern District Military Court found the Kyrgyzstani guilty of the crime. The convict will serve his sentence in a general regime colony.
link: https://24.kg/english/181914/
views: 134
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani accused of terrorism in Moscow, case sent to court
Expert: Quality of education is associated with growing level of terrorism
SCNS Chairman tells about work on countering terrorism
Militant from Syria arrested in Kyrgyzstan
SCNS: Kyrgyzstani trying to leave for war in Syria arrested
Members of terrorist underworld rob businessman in Jalal-Abad
Foreigner wanted for terrorism arrested in Bishkek
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains terrorist trained in Syria
Kyrgyzstani sentenced in Russia for public support of terrorism
Terrorist recruiter arrested in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Opening of schools for offline education postponed in Bishkek Opening of schools for offline education postponed in Bishkek
India asks Kyrgyzstan to postpone on-campus classes at medical colleges India asks Kyrgyzstan to postpone on-campus classes at medical colleges
Chief Spokesman for Sadyr Japarov detained for bribe extortion Chief Spokesman for Sadyr Japarov detained for bribe extortion
Sadyr Japarov: Photos with me will not help to get a position Sadyr Japarov: Photos with me will not help to get a position
1 February, Monday
20:26
Foreigner robbed in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan Foreigner robbed in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan...
19:01
Kyrgyzstani convicted of terrorist activities in Yakutia
18:55
Kyrgyzstan to re-create Ministry of Defense
18:49
New Chief Spokesperson for President of Kyrgyzstan appointed
18:46
One of Bishkek universities organizes illegal migration of students from abroad