Kyrgyzstani convicted of terrorist activities in Yakutia

Kyrgyzstani was sentenced to five and a half years in prison for assisting terrorist activities in Yakutia (Russia). The Russian media report.

The native of Kyrgyzstan came to Yakutia to work, looked for and recruited local residents for sending them abroad and joining a terrorist organization.

«He demonstrated media files propagandizing activities of a banned terrorist structure, convinced people of the need to provide assistance to the militants, including through personal participation in the hostilities of the terrorist organization,» the message says.

The First Eastern District Military Court found the Kyrgyzstani guilty of the crime. The convict will serve his sentence in a general regime colony.