Kyrgyzstan to re-create Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense will be created in Kyrgyzstan again. The corresponding decree was signed by the President Sadyr Japarov.

The document states that in order to further develop the system of management of the Armed Forces, it was decided to form the Ministry of Defense based at the State Committee for Defense Affairs and the General Staff.

In 2014, as part of the reform of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defense was abolished and the General Staff was created as a single body for managing the Armed Forces. The State Defense Committee was established on the basis of the Ministry of Defense.