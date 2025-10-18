13:34
USD 87.45
EUR 102.29
RUB 1.09
English

Natural Resources Ministry of Kyrgyzstan authorized to introduce its own uniform

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended the regulation governing the wearing of special and departmental uniforms.

Under the changes, the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision has been officially granted the right to introduce and wear its own departmental uniform.

According to the document, the introduction of the uniform will be financed from the ministry’s special account, without placing any additional burden on the state budget.

The amendments aim to standardize the appearance of ministry employees and enhance their identification while performing official duties.

The resolution will enter into force in ten days after its official publication.
link: https://24.kg/english/347662/
views: 183
Print
Related
Cabinet of Ministers transfers more powers to Ministry of Construction of KR
Regional and subordinate divisions of Natural Resources Ministry receive cars
Ministry established on the basis of State Construction Agency of Kyrgyzstan
MP asks to allow female police officers to wear headscarves
Inspectors of Bishkek City Hall get uniforms
Chingiz Aidarbekov proposes to create Water Resources Ministry
Ministry of Water Resources planned to be created in Kyrgyzstan
New uniform for national football team presented in Bishkek
Tazalyk employees to be provided with winter uniforms with reflective elements
Almost 8,000 Kyrgyzstanis apply to Ministry of Labor in 2022
Popular
Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states
Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to establish Green Finance Fund to support environmental projects Kyrgyzstan to establish Green Finance Fund to support environmental projects
Moody’s confirms Kyrgyzstan’s long-term credit rating at B3 Moody’s confirms Kyrgyzstan’s long-term credit rating at B3
18 October, Saturday
12:05
Natural Resources Ministry of Kyrgyzstan authorized to introduce its own uniform Natural Resources Ministry of Kyrgyzstan authorized to...
11:54
SCNS detains former rector of Eurasian University
11:50
Several grass and garbage fires reported in Chui region in one day
11:20
Teenagers again throw stones at passenger train in Chui region
11:15
Fire breaks out at Gareev Botanical Garden in Bishkek