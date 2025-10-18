Natural Resources Ministry of Kyrgyzstan authorized to introduce its own uniform

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended the regulation governing the wearing of special and departmental uniforms.

Under the changes, the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision has been officially granted the right to introduce and wear its own departmental uniform.

According to the document, the introduction of the uniform will be financed from the ministry’s special account, without placing any additional burden on the state budget.

The amendments aim to standardize the appearance of ministry employees and enhance their identification while performing official duties.

The resolution will enter into force in ten days after its official publication.