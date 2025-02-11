Ministry established on the basis of State Construction Agency of Kyrgyzstan

President Sadyr Japarov changed the structure of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan by his decree. The press service of the presidential administration reported.

The Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services has been established on the basis of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Such a decision was made «considering the importance of effective development of the spheres of architecture, construction, housing and communal services and taking into account their interconnection with other sectors of the economy.»

Nurdan Oruntaev, who already headed the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services, was appointed acting Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services by the presidential decree.

His candidacy will be submitted for approval to the Parliament.

Nurdan Oruntaev is 36 years old. He graduated from the Volgograd Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia with a degree in jurisprudence and forensic science, worked in law enforcement agencies, where after working as an investigator, he headed investigative services in various districts of the country.

In 2022, he went to municipal structures, first becoming the director of the Municipal Property Management Department of the Bishkek City Hall, and later the vice-mayor for land use and architecture. During this period, he became known for his active fight against illegal construction.

In 2023, he was appointed the head of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services.