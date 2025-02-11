17:53
USD 87.45
EUR 90.27
RUB 0.90
English

Ministry established on the basis of State Construction Agency of Kyrgyzstan

President Sadyr Japarov changed the structure of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan by his decree. The press service of the presidential administration reported.

The Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services has been established on the basis of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Such a decision was made «considering the importance of effective development of the spheres of architecture, construction, housing and communal services and taking into account their interconnection with other sectors of the economy.»

Nurdan Oruntaev, who already headed the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services, was appointed acting Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services by the presidential decree.

His candidacy will be submitted for approval to the Parliament.

Nurdan Oruntaev is 36 years old. He graduated from the Volgograd Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia with a degree in jurisprudence and forensic science, worked in law enforcement agencies, where after working as an investigator, he headed investigative services in various districts of the country.

In 2022, he went to municipal structures, first becoming the director of the Municipal Property Management Department of the Bishkek City Hall, and later the vice-mayor for land use and architecture. During this period, he became known for his active fight against illegal construction.

In 2023, he was appointed the head of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services.
link: https://24.kg/english/319603/
views: 109
Print
Related
About 500 construction companies in Kyrgyzstan to lose their licenses
Chingiz Aidarbekov proposes to create Water Resources Ministry
Ministry of Water Resources planned to be created in Kyrgyzstan
Head of Burana Grand construction company detained
Almost 8,000 Kyrgyzstanis apply to Ministry of Labor in 2022
Deputies approve candidates for posts of heads of four ministries
Director of Housing and Construction Department detained
Health and Social Development Ministries merged using experience of Russia
Kyrgyzstan to re-create Ministry of Defense
All employees of ministries, departments to return to work from June 1
Popular
Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave
Interior Ministry denies rumors about “strawberry quick” drug in schools Interior Ministry denies rumors about “strawberry quick” drug in schools
Mutual trade in agricultural products between Kyrgyzstan and Russia increases Mutual trade in agricultural products between Kyrgyzstan and Russia increases
Kyrgyzstan offers Brunei cooperation in energy and halal industry Kyrgyzstan offers Brunei cooperation in energy and halal industry
11 February, Tuesday
17:35
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discuss recognition of higher education diplomas Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discuss recognition of higher...
17:26
Ministry established on the basis of State Construction Agency of Kyrgyzstan
17:15
State Agency of Physical Culture and Sports established in Kyrgyzstan
17:03
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s hockey team loses to Korea in quarterfinals
16:56
Investment agreement on construction of new HPP in Bishkek signed