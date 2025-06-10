12:27
Cabinet of Ministers transfers more powers to Ministry of Construction of KR

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended a previously adopted document concerning the transfer of certain powers to adopt regulatory legal acts to state and local executive bodies. Its press service reported.

In particular, the powers of the Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services have been expanded. Now the agency is authorized to independently approve a number of key regulatory documents in the field of urban development, architecture and construction.

The new version of paragraph 20 of the list states that the Ministry of Construction will be able to approve the procedure for issuing permits for the design, construction and reconstruction of real estate, the rules for connecting to utility networks, the procedures for coordinating design documentation, conducting state examination, architectural and construction supervision, classification of construction projects and much more.

In addition, the ministry has been granted the authority to develop and approve regulatory and technical documents, including building codes and regulations, instructions, guidelines, and technical specifications, as well as to establish procedures for the use of foreign standards in design and construction in Kyrgyzstan.

The document will come into effect on June 20, 2025.
