Elvira Surabaldieva and Nikolai Udovichenko discuss vaccination against COVID-19

Acting Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Elvira Surabaldieva met with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Kyrgyzstan Nikolai Udovichenko. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet’s Executive Office reported.

The parties discussed a set of topical issues of Kyrgyz-Russian cooperation in healthcare, education, culture and sports. In particular, Elvira Surabaldieva and Nikolai Udovichenko exchanged views on vaccination of the population against COVID-19, study of Kyrgyz students at higher educational institutions of the Russian Federation and possible organization of methodological courses to improve qualification of school teachers.

«The Acting Deputy Prime Minister expressed her gratitude to the Russian side for the humanitarian aid, financial support and assistance in countering the spread of coronavirus infection,» the statement says.
