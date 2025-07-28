Anniversary of Kyrgyzstan-Russia alliance: Russian Ambassador gives interview

July 27 marked 25 years since the signing of the Declaration of Eternal Friendship, Alliance and Partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Russia. On the eve of this date, Russian Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Sergei Vakunov gave an interview to Slovo Kyrgyzstana newspaper, in which he summed up the results of a quarter of a century of bilateral relations and outlined priorities for the future.

According to him, the document signed in 2000 by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Askar Akayev became the political basis for a strong alliance between the two countries.

«Russia and Kyrgyzstan have gone through many trials during this time, but have always remained close, supporting each other in key issues of security, economy and humanitarian cooperation,» the diplomat emphasized.

He noted that political trust between Moscow and Bishkek is at a very high level, which is facilitated by regular meetings of presidents, ministers and deputies.

Sergei Vakunov also drew attention to the growing interest of Russian business in the Kyrgyz Republic, especially in the energy, industry and agricultural sectors. «The Russian Federation comes not just with investments, but with technologies and projects that stimulate development and create jobs,» he said.

Speaking about education and humanitarian ties, the Ambassador recalled the importance of the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University, the construction of new schools with Russian as the language of instruction, as well as cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union, the CSTO, the CIS and the SCO.

Trade and economic partnership is also developing. According to the results of 2024, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to over $3.2 billion, an increase of more than 30 percent compared to 2022. Russia remains Kyrgyzstan’s largest trading partner and one of the main investors: in 2023, the total volume of accumulated investments exceeded $1.5 billion.

Sergei Vakunov expressed confidence that the allied relations between the two states will only grow stronger. «Russia and Kyrgyzstan are not just partners, we are time-tested allies. We respond to challenges together and build a common future,» he summed up.