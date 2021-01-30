14:54
USD 84.80
EUR 102.72
RUB 1.11
English

Chief Spokesman for Sadyr Japarov detained for bribe extortion

Head of the Information Policy Department of the Presidential Executive Office of Kyrgyzstan was detained on suspicion of extortion of a bribe on an especially large scale. Press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

Nurgazy Anarkulov takes the post.

It is specified that the suspect was detained within the ongoing work to detect, prevent and suppress corruption-related crimes in government bodies.

«The official, abusing his position and pursuing the goal of personal material enrichment, extorted money on an especially large scale from a candidate for one of the leading government positions for a favorable decision on the appointment,» the statement says.

Pre-trial proceedings were initiated under Article 326 (Extortion of a bribe) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/181753/
views: 147
Print
Related
Ex-PM Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev arrested for two months
Former president of Manas Management Company detained in Bishkek
SCNS tells about detention of ex-PM Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev
Former prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev detained
State Secretary of Transport Ministry taken into custody again
Extortion of $ 250,000: Ulan Dzhuraev placed under house arrest
Inspector of South-West Customs detained for smuggling
Ex-Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev placed under house arrest
Ex- General Director of Oshelectro Dyikanbai Daminov arrested
Co-owner of Navat restaurant chain Sergei Ostretsov detained in Bishkek
Popular
Inauguration of Sadyr Japarov to take place without media due to COVID-19 Inauguration of Sadyr Japarov to take place without media due to COVID-19
Sadyr Japarov takes office as President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov takes office as President of Kyrgyzstan
EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian arrives in Kyrgyzstan EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian arrives in Kyrgyzstan
At least 1,021 kindergartens resume work in Kyrgyzstan At least 1,021 kindergartens resume work in Kyrgyzstan
30 January, Saturday
13:32
Chief Spokesman for Sadyr Japarov detained for bribe extortion Chief Spokesman for Sadyr Japarov detained for bribe ex...
13:25
Decree on migration by Japarov: Child protection, Meken-Card and citizenship
12:57
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
11:21
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:18
1,330 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 206 - in serious condition