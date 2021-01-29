Acting Prime Minister, EEC Chairman discuss elimination of barriers in trade

Acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov met with the Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission’s Board (EEC) Mikhail Myasnikovich. Press service of the Government reported.

The parties discussed topical issues of building up interaction between the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as the work carried out by the EEC to eliminate barriers, exemptions and restrictions in mutual trade within the economic union.

They also touched upon issues on the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the EEC Council and the Intergovernmental Council, scheduled for February 5 this year in Almaty city (Kazakhstan).