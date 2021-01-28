21:32
Decrease in ARVI incidence registered in Bishkek

Decrease in incidence of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) is registered in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The Vice Mayor of the capital in charge of Social Issues Aizhan Chynybaeva held a working meeting with the heads of city healthcare organizations, where they discussed the epidemiological situation on ARVI, influenza and coronavirus infection in Bishkek, measures taken to prevent further spread COVID-19 and other issues.

The City Hall noted that a total of 28,133 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 were registered in the capital.

«At least 52,183 cases of ARVI were registered in 2020. There is a 17 percent decrease in the incidence compared to the same period in 2019. Some 3,759 cases of ARVI were registered in January 2021 compared to 9,512 for the same period in 2020. The incidence decrease is 39.5 percent,» the City Hall noted.

The vice mayor drew attention to the process of digitalization of the capital’s polyclinics. Since the fall of 2019, a doctor’s appointment is made online at registratura.med.kg portal. All City Centers of Family Medicine are connected to it. According to the City Health Department, since the launch of the program, 123,220 citizens have made a doctor’s appointment through the portal.
