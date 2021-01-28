18:26
Two-thirds of young Kyrgyzstanis find climate change a global emergency

At least 62% of youth under the age of 18 in the Kyrgyz Republic find the climate change a global emergency that need immediate action. UNDP published results of a survey.

The results of Peoples’ Climate Vote, the world’s biggest ever survey of public opinion on climate change were published today. Covering 50 countries with over half of the world’s population, the survey includes over half a million people under the age of 18, including Kyrgyzstanis.

The survey shows a direct link between a person’s level of education and their desire for climate action. There was very high recognition of the climate emergency among those who had attended university or college in all countries, from lower-income countries such as Bhutan (82%) and Democratic Republic of the Congo (82%), to wealthy countries like France (87%) and Japan (82%).
