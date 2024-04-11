President Sadyr Japarov to attend 2024 UN Climate Change Conference

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, who paid an official visit to the country. The press service of the head of state reported.

The sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects of ties between the countries, including expansion of trade-economic and investment cooperation, strengthening of cultural and humanitarian ties.

The head of state noted that recent years have been breakthrough in the history of bilateral relations — two high-level visits were held in 2022, all the issues hindering the development of cooperation between the two countries have been resolved.

He emphasized with satisfaction that the sides have established the level of strategic partnership, created the Interstate Council, established the Azerbaijan — Kyrgyzstan Development Fund, signed an agreement on the construction of a five-star hotel on the shore of Issyk-Kul lake by the Azerbaijani side.

«All this shows that interstate relations are developing very dynamically and are now at an unprecedentedly high level,» the President added.

Sadyr Japarov conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

In turn, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted the successful talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubaev, within which they discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the current situation in the region.

Jeyhun Bayramov, on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev, invited Sadyr Japarov to take part in the event, which will be held in Azerbaijan.

The sides also noted that the countries are taking measures to expand cooperation and the Azerbaijan -Kyrgyzstan Development Fund is an effective platform in this direction, through which it is planned to implement priority projects in various spheres.