Chief Pediatric Surgeon Talant Omurbekov discharged from hospital

Chief Pediatric Surgeon of Kyrgyzstan Talant Omurbekov was discharged from hospital. The Chief Physician of the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital, Gulzhigit Aaliev, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the doctor was discharged this morning, and he will continue treatment at home. «He is in a satisfactory condition, he is recovering, thank God, we saved him,» Gulzhigit Aaliev said.

Talant Omurbekov was hospitalized with pneumonia in the intensive care unit of the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital on January 19.