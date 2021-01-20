Chief Pediatric Surgeon Talant Omurbekov hospitalized with pneumonia

The Chief Pediatric Surgeon of Kyrgyzstan, Talant Omurbekov, was hospitalized with pneumonia. The Chief Physician of the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital, Gulzhigit Aaliev, confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Talant Omurbekov was admitted to the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital the day before in a serious condition.

«We immediately placed him in the intensive care unit. He is receiving treatment. His condition has stabilized, but remains serious. He is still in the intensive care unit,» Gulzhigit Aaliev told.