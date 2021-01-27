16:27
USD 84.80
EUR 102.93
RUB 1.12
English

Victims of dispersal of October 5 rally demand punishment for Jeenbekov

Citizens who suffered during dispersal of a protest on October 5, 2020 on Ala-Too square in Bishkek appealed to the Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Kurmankul Zulushev.

They demand to bring Sooronbai Jeenbekov to responsibility for giving the law enforcement agencies the order to violently disperse protesters and deprive him of the status of the ex-president of the country.

To protect their rights and interests, they created Heroes of October People’s Revolution Kyrgyz Umutu Public Association.

At least 1,221 people suffered during the riots in Bishkek on the night of October 6. 19-year-old Umutbek Altynbek uulu died. About a hundred people were hospitalized.
link: https://24.kg/english/181396/
views: 81
Print
Related
Women oppose Jeenbekov's participation in inauguration of Sadyr Japarov
Rally for dissolution of Parliament held in Bishkek
Residents of Vostok-5 microdistrict hold rally in Bishkek
Bishkek residents protest against minibuses fare increase
Relatives of Kyrgyzstanis died from COVID-19 hold rally at Health Ministry
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev hold rally in court
Supreme Court upholds verdict of ex-head of Internal Affairs Department of Osh
Asylbek and Sooronbai Jeenbekov not appear at Supreme Court
Ninth peaceful march for legality held in Bishkek today
Sooronbai Jeenbekov votes for presidential form of government in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Patrol police inspectors arrest robbery suspects in Bishkek Patrol police inspectors arrest robbery suspects in Bishkek
Joe Biden announces new rules for people entering USA Joe Biden announces new rules for people entering USA
93 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,796 in total 93 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,796 in total
Russia ready to start work on modernization of tax system of Kyrgyzstan Russia ready to start work on modernization of tax system of Kyrgyzstan
27 January, Wednesday
16:01
Victims of dispersal of October 5 rally demand punishment for Jeenbekov Victims of dispersal of October 5 rally demand punishme...
15:37
Bishkek hosts meeting-requiem in honor of breach of siege of Leningrad
15:06
Nurbek Sydygaliev becomes Deputy Speaker of Parliament
14:45
Health Ministry purchases 21 ambulances at expense of Islamic Development Bank
14:39
Women oppose Jeenbekov's participation in inauguration of Sadyr Japarov