Victims of dispersal of October 5 rally demand punishment for Jeenbekov

Citizens who suffered during dispersal of a protest on October 5, 2020 on Ala-Too square in Bishkek appealed to the Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Kurmankul Zulushev.

They demand to bring Sooronbai Jeenbekov to responsibility for giving the law enforcement agencies the order to violently disperse protesters and deprive him of the status of the ex-president of the country.

To protect their rights and interests, they created Heroes of October People’s Revolution Kyrgyz Umutu Public Association.

At least 1,221 people suffered during the riots in Bishkek on the night of October 6. 19-year-old Umutbek Altynbek uulu died. About a hundred people were hospitalized.