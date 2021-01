Citizen of Kyrgyzstan robbed his female partner of almost 500,000 rubles in Yekaterinburg (Russia). Russian media report.

The drunk Kyrgyzstani attacked his female partner on January 21, stealing gold jewelry for more than 400,000 rubles from her.

The woman turned to law enforcement agencies. The police are deciding the issue of opening a criminal case under Article 161 «Robbery» of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.