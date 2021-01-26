Bishkek City Hall promises to buy 10 buses for schoolchildren

Bishkek City Hall will purchase 10 buses for schoolchildren. Acting Mayor of the capital, Balbak Tulobaev, announced at a meeting today.

He noted that it was planned to raise the fare in minibuses to 15 soms from May.

«Therefore, let us buy 10 gas-powered buses, which will run around the city for schoolchildren only,» Balbak Tulobaev said.

Drivers of minibuses in Bishkek demanded to increase the fare first to 15 soms, and then to 20, threatening to suspend work. A working group was created at the City Hall to consider the issue of increase of the minibuses fare.