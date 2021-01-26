15:47
USD 84.79
EUR 103.22
RUB 1.13
English

Bishkek City Hall promises to buy 10 buses for schoolchildren

Bishkek City Hall will purchase 10 buses for schoolchildren. Acting Mayor of the capital, Balbak Tulobaev, announced at a meeting today.

He noted that it was planned to raise the fare in minibuses to 15 soms from May.

«Therefore, let us buy 10 gas-powered buses, which will run around the city for schoolchildren only,» Balbak Tulobaev said.

Drivers of minibuses in Bishkek demanded to increase the fare first to 15 soms, and then to 20, threatening to suspend work. A working group was created at the City Hall to consider the issue of increase of the minibuses fare.
link: https://24.kg/english/181227/
views: 94
Print
Related
At least 11 buses damaged during riots in Bishkek
Bishkek City Hall signs memorandum with Asian Development Bank
Winner of tender for supply of buses announced in Bishkek
Bishkek City Hall announces tender for purchase of 100 buses
Bishkek City Hall plans to buy 350 electric buses
Bishkek to buy 50 buses at the expense of city budget
Turkey ready to provide Bishkek with loan for purchase of buses
New transport for Bishkek. Sooronbai Jeenbekov rides Chinese bus
First 60 new buses delivered to Bishkek
New buses to be delivered to Bishkek until mid-April
Popular
Patrol police inspectors arrest robbery suspects in Bishkek Patrol police inspectors arrest robbery suspects in Bishkek
Joe Biden announces new rules for people entering USA Joe Biden announces new rules for people entering USA
93 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,796 in total 93 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,796 in total
Russia ready to start work on modernization of tax system of Kyrgyzstan Russia ready to start work on modernization of tax system of Kyrgyzstan
26 January, Tuesday
15:27
Spokeswoman Galina Baiterek comments on Sadyr Japarov's visit to Russia Spokeswoman Galina Baiterek comments on Sadyr Japarov's...
15:04
Manaschi Doolot Sydykov to become director of Manas Aiyly
14:52
Bishkek City Hall promises to buy 10 buses for schoolchildren
14:43
Bishkek City Hall plans to build center for homeless people
14:34
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 99.7 million people globally