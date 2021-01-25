10:42
Kyrgyzstan creates helpline for domestic violence victims

Helpline 117 has been created in Kyrgyzstan. It is intended for victims of domestic violence, the press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development of the republic said.

The helpline was created to improve the work of specialists of the territorial divisions of the ministry to provide social support for people in difficult life situations, including those who have suffered from gender and family violence, as well as to provide feedback from the population.

Calls will be free. Employees of the district / city departments of labor and social development will advise citizens on all issues related to the ministry.

In the future, 117 line is to be integrated with the corporate information system of social assistance, as well as with the system of electronic interdepartmental interaction Tunduk.

«The 117 helpline is one of the most important measures to help victims of domestic violence. Thanks to it, we promptly respond to cases of violence, generate data for further prevention of violence, monitoring the situation for decision-making, and we can also provide legal and psychological assistance to the victims,» the head of the ministry Aliza Soltonbekova said.

According to her, supply of the necessary equipment is ongoing, and the helpline is planned to be launched in February.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Development also launched 111 helpline for children.
