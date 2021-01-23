Crime kingpin beats his cohabiting partner in Osh city

Crime kingpin Ababakir Dainaev, nicknamed Akbala, was detained in Osh city. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The member of the organized crime group is suspected of hooliganism.

The police department of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan confirmed the information. According to them, the suspect’s cohabiting partner contacted the police.

«She stated that she was beaten by her common law husband on January 21. After the incident, the man fled. The suspect was detained and placed in the temporary detention center. The fact was registered under the Article «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The detainee was previously prosecuted for possession of drugs, extortion and robbery. He is registered as a member of an organized crime group,» the law enforcement agencies said.