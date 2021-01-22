Kyrgyzstan to launch helpline for victims of domestic violence

A separate helpline for victims of domestic violence will be launched in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Labor and Social Development, Aliza Soltonbekova, told at a meeting with the British Ambassador Charles Garrett.

According to the minister, the helpline 117 was created to provide social support to victims of gender and domestic violence.

«Calls will be received free of charge. The helpline and consultations of operators are especially relevant during the pandemic. Unfortunately, the level of domestic violence in the country is not decreasing. We receive telephone sets that will allow us to launch this helpline already in February,» Aliza Soltonbekova said.

In turn, Charles Garrett said that gender-based violence was one of the three acute problems, and supported the initiative of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development of the Kyrgyz Republic.