COVID-19: Vaccination in Kyrgyzstan to be voluntary

Vaccination against COVID-19 will be voluntary in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Health, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, announced today at a press conference.

According to him, medical workers, teachers and vulnerable groups of the population will be first vaccinated. «In all other countries, for example, in Russia, America and others, people signs up voluntarily. In the future, we will involve private medical centers where those who wish can be vaccinated. No one will be forced,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

If we get any vaccine in the near future, I will be the first to try it myself. I give you a guarantee. Alymkadyr Beishenaliev

He added that there is an information struggle between countries, everyone wants to be the first in developing a vaccine. «This is big business, so everyone praises himself, and our country cannot produce a vaccine. Therefore, we must choose the option that is most acceptable for our country. The most important thing is that it is effective for our population,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

Answering the question whether the population should doubt the quality of the vaccine and whether it will be safe, the head of the Ministry of Health said: «The countries have already passed the third and fourth phases of clinical trials. By the time we acquire it, there will already be mass vaccination in those countries where the vaccine was developed, and our population will see that the percentage of complications is not so high. There are many re-infected in the world, we will not defeat COVID-19 without vaccination.»