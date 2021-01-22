17:23
USD 84.53
EUR 102.55
RUB 1.15
English

COVID-19: Vaccination in Kyrgyzstan to be voluntary

Vaccination against COVID-19 will be voluntary in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Health, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, announced today at a press conference.

According to him, medical workers, teachers and vulnerable groups of the population will be first vaccinated. «In all other countries, for example, in Russia, America and others, people signs up voluntarily. In the future, we will involve private medical centers where those who wish can be vaccinated. No one will be forced,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

If we get any vaccine in the near future, I will be the first to try it myself. I give you a guarantee.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev

He added that there is an information struggle between countries, everyone wants to be the first in developing a vaccine. «This is big business, so everyone praises himself, and our country cannot produce a vaccine. Therefore, we must choose the option that is most acceptable for our country. The most important thing is that it is effective for our population,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

Answering the question whether the population should doubt the quality of the vaccine and whether it will be safe, the head of the Ministry of Health said: «The countries have already passed the third and fourth phases of clinical trials. By the time we acquire it, there will already be mass vaccination in those countries where the vaccine was developed, and our population will see that the percentage of complications is not so high. There are many re-infected in the world, we will not defeat COVID-19 without vaccination.»
link: https://24.kg/english/180918/
views: 99
Print
Related
COVID-19: Health Ministry considers phased approach to vaccination of citizens
Parliamentary deputy suggests online vaccination of President, PM
Kyrgyzstan needs $ 2 million for vaccination of population
Production of Russian Sputnik V vaccine begins in Kazakhstan
Issyk-Kul region receives 67,000 doses of influenza vaccine
Peak incidence of influenza expected in late December - early January
Human rights activists oppose forced vaccination of convicts
Over 297,000 Kyrgyzstanis vaccinated against influenza
Over 58,000 people vaccinated against flu in Bishkek
Balbak Tulobaev instructs to vaccinate sellers against influenza in bazaars
Popular
Kyrgyzstan is in green zone in terms of COVID-19 spread Kyrgyzstan is in green zone in terms of COVID-19 spread
Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: Inauguration to take place on January 28 Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: Inauguration to take place on January 28
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 95 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 95 million people globally
Censorship banned in new draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan Censorship banned in new draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan
22 January, Friday
17:19
Sadyr Japarov comments on preparation for inauguration Sadyr Japarov comments on preparation for inauguration
17:09
Contraband medicines confiscated at Manas airport
16:57
At least 14 criminal cases on fight against coronavirus under investigation
16:32
COVID-19: Kyrgyz medical workers forced to buy masks at inflated prices
16:16
COVID-19: No detailed information about received humanitarian aid