Pretrial proceedings initiated on beating Pakistani at ski resort

Pre-trial proceedings have begun on the fact of beating a Pakistani citizen at a ski resort in Kyrgyzstan. The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reports.

Report of the fight came from the 20-year-old foreigner on January 17. He told that several people beat him.

The fact was registered and pre-trial proceedings were started under Article 119 (petty hooliganism).

One of the participants of the conflict reported that the complainant started rummaging through his personal belongings that caused the fight. The investigation continues, expert examinations have been commissioned.

Eyewitnesses reported that a citizen of Pakistan was beaten at ZIL ski resort.
