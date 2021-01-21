13:54
Citizen of Pakistan beaten at ZIL ski resort in Kyrgyzstan

A citizen of Pakistan was beaten at ZIL ski resort in Kyrgyzstan. Eyewitnesses posted on social media.

Friends of the victim told that unknown persons have repeatedly pursued them and tried to attack and beat over the past three months.

«Let’s be kinder to everyone, especially to the guests. Whatever the reason, no one has the right to lynching,» eyewitnesses of the incident posted.

The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region told 24.kg news agency that they were investigating the incident.
