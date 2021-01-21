Kyrgyzstani accuses guards of Kyrgyz embassy in Moscow of beating

Woman accused the guards of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Moscow of beating. REN TV reports.

The Kyrgyz woman came to the diplomatic mission to renew her passport. However, she had a conflict with the guards, which turned into a scuffle.

According to preliminary information, the 33-year-old woman tried to enter the embassy building to renew the expired document, and showed a certificate to security guards. However, the conversation gradually turned into a skirmish. According to the victim, the guards pushed her out, the woman has head injury.

The guards claim that the woman repeatedly came to the Kyrgyz embassy and behaved aggressively each time. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.