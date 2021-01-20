21:04
USD 84.80
EUR 102.68
RUB 1.15
English

COVID-19: Freight vehicles to be disinfected at border of Kyrgyzstan

Algorithm for those arriving in the country by road has been updated in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported on the Telegram channel.

According to it, the document entered into force on January 14, 2021.

Related news
COVID-19: Kyrgyzstan approves new algorithm for people entering republic
It is clarified that Kyrgyzstanis, foreigners and stateless persons crossing the state border through automobile checkpoints have to show the employees of the sanitary and quarantine posts negative result of PCR test conducted over the past 72 hours. Employees of the posts carry out thermometry of passengers and drivers of vehicles and disinfection of trucks.

In case of expiration of the validity period of the PCR test (72 hours) for objective reasons, related to transit movement, foreigners and stateless persons are required to undergo testing at the place of arrival with filling out an obligation-questionnaire (at checkpoints). In addition, officers, border guards monitor the observance of social distancing and wearing of masks by passengers and pedestrians.

When clinical manifestations (fever, cough and others) are detected, citizens are hospitalized by the ambulance service (103) in hospitals or places determined by the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Contact persons fill out an obligation-questionnaire, after which they are sent for self-isolation or observation until the results of the PCR test are received, and the information is sent to the territorial centers of state sanitary and epidemiological surveillance and polyclinics. Employees of the posts carry out a complete disinfection of the vehicle interior at the sanitary site,» the center said.

Posts’ employees carry out a total disinfection treatment of freight vehicles at the expense of the carrier.

Citizens without clinical manifestations are allowed to move further along the route. The republican center stressed that the following categories of people do not need a certificate with the results of the PCR test:

  • Foreign servicemen, law enforcement officers and members of their families, passing through the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic to the enclaves of Sokh, Shakhimardan, Tash-Dobo and Chon-Kara;
  • Employees of diplomatic missions and consular offices of foreign states in the Kyrgyz Republic;
  • Employees of international organizations and their representative offices located in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as their family members with advance notification of their arrival through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic;
  • Members of delegations of foreign states and international organizations traveling to the Kyrgyz Republic at the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other competent state bodies;
  • Crew members of aircraft, as well as children of preschool age (up to seven years old inclusive), accompanied by their parents (legal representatives);
  • Drivers carrying out international freight and regular international passenger transportation;
  • International election observers.
link: https://24.kg/english/180661/
views: 124
Print
Related
COVID-19 test results not needed to attend school in Bishkek
Chief Pediatric Surgeon Talant Omurbekov hospitalized with pneumonia
New COVID-19 strain found in 60 countries and areas of the world
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 96.1 million people globally
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
1,736 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 265 - in serious condition
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
162 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,430 in total
Kyrgyzstan needs $ 2 million for vaccination of population
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 95.5 million people globally
Popular
One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev writes his first book in prison Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev writes his first book in prison
Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival
Smuggling of cigarettes for 650,000 soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented Smuggling of cigarettes for 650,000 soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented
20 January, Wednesday
19:59
COVID-19: Freight vehicles to be disinfected at border of Kyrgyzstan COVID-19: Freight vehicles to be disinfected at border...
19:41
Damir Nazarov elected as judge of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan
19:34
Acting PM: Automation of Tax and Customs Services will be completed
18:34
Co-owner of Navat restaurant chain Sergei Ostretsov detained in Bishkek
18:23
COVID-19 test results not needed to attend school in Bishkek