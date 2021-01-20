COVID-19: Freight vehicles to be disinfected at border of Kyrgyzstan

Algorithm for those arriving in the country by road has been updated in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported on the Telegram channel.

According to it, the document entered into force on January 14, 2021.

It is clarified that Kyrgyzstanis, foreigners and stateless persons crossing the state border through automobile checkpoints have to show the employees of the sanitary and quarantine posts negative result of PCR test conducted over the past 72 hours. Employees of the posts carry out thermometry of passengers and drivers of vehicles and disinfection of trucks.

In case of expiration of the validity period of the PCR test (72 hours) for objective reasons, related to transit movement, foreigners and stateless persons are required to undergo testing at the place of arrival with filling out an obligation-questionnaire (at checkpoints). In addition, officers, border guards monitor the observance of social distancing and wearing of masks by passengers and pedestrians.

When clinical manifestations (fever, cough and others) are detected, citizens are hospitalized by the ambulance service (103) in hospitals or places determined by the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Contact persons fill out an obligation-questionnaire, after which they are sent for self-isolation or observation until the results of the PCR test are received, and the information is sent to the territorial centers of state sanitary and epidemiological surveillance and polyclinics. Employees of the posts carry out a complete disinfection of the vehicle interior at the sanitary site,» the center said.

Posts’ employees carry out a total disinfection treatment of freight vehicles at the expense of the carrier.

Citizens without clinical manifestations are allowed to move further along the route. The republican center stressed that the following categories of people do not need a certificate with the results of the PCR test: