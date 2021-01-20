COVID-19: Freight vehicles to be disinfected at border of Kyrgyzstan

Algorithm for those arriving in the country by road has been updated in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported on the Telegram channel.
According to it, the document entered into force on January 14, 2021.
In case of expiration of the validity period of the PCR test (72 hours) for objective reasons, related to transit movement, foreigners and stateless persons are required to undergo testing at the place of arrival with filling out an obligation-questionnaire (at checkpoints). In addition, officers, border guards monitor the observance of social distancing and wearing of masks by passengers and pedestrians.
When clinical manifestations (fever, cough and others) are detected, citizens are hospitalized by the ambulance service (103) in hospitals or places determined by the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic.
«Contact persons fill out an obligation-questionnaire, after which they are sent for self-isolation or observation until the results of the PCR test are received, and the information is sent to the territorial centers of state sanitary and epidemiological surveillance and polyclinics. Employees of the posts carry out a complete disinfection of the vehicle interior at the sanitary site,» the center said.
Posts’ employees carry out a total disinfection treatment of freight vehicles at the expense of the carrier.
Citizens without clinical manifestations are allowed to move further along the route. The republican center stressed that the following categories of people do not need a certificate with the results of the PCR test:
- Foreign servicemen, law enforcement officers and members of their families, passing through the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic to the enclaves of Sokh, Shakhimardan, Tash-Dobo and Chon-Kara;
- Employees of diplomatic missions and consular offices of foreign states in the Kyrgyz Republic;
- Employees of international organizations and their representative offices located in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as their family members with advance notification of their arrival through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic;
- Members of delegations of foreign states and international organizations traveling to the Kyrgyz Republic at the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other competent state bodies;
- Crew members of aircraft, as well as children of preschool age (up to seven years old inclusive), accompanied by their parents (legal representatives);
- Drivers carrying out international freight and regular international passenger transportation;
- International election observers.