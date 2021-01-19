COVID-19: Kyrgyzstan approves new algorithm for people entering republic

Kyrgyzstan has approved a new algorithm for people entering the country. The document is posted on the website of the Ministry of Health.

It notes that during registration for boarding from foreign countries, citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, foreigners and stateless persons have to present to the airline representatives the results of negative PCR test for SARS-CoV-2.

Only persons without clinical manifestations of coronavirus infection and having a certificate of negative result of PCR test conducted within the last 72 hours from the moment of sampling are allowed on board.

This requirement does not apply to employees of diplomatic missions and consular offices of foreign states in the Kyrgyz Republic, international organizations and their missions located in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as members of their families (with advance notification of their arrival through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs), members of delegations of foreign states and international organizations traveling at the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other competent state bodies, aircraft crew members, as well as children of preschool age (up to seven years old inclusive), accompanied by parents or legal representatives, international observers of the election process, traveling to the Kyrgyz Republic.

On board the aircraft, flight attendants of airlines give passengers a questionnaire of arrivals in Kyrgyzstan. It is handed over together with the results of PCR testing to employees of sanitary and quarantine posts at the airport.

«Use of masks and antiseptics is mandatory on board. Upon receipt of information from a flight attendant about presence of a passenger / passengers with the coronavirus infection on board, contact persons are identified: passengers of two rows in front, two rows in the back and a row on the side. They are subject to medical supervision at their place of residence. After the aircraft arrives at the airport, thermometry is carried out on board / in the arrival halls,» the document says.

If clinical manifestations are detected in passengers and / or crew members, they are hospitalized by ambulance services to places determined by the Ministry of Health, and complete disinfection is carried out on board the aircraft.

The order notes that when the PCR test period expires for objective reasons related to the flight or due to a flight delay, passengers must be tested in the terminal building at the place of arrival.