Co-owner of Navat restaurant chain Sergei Ostretsov detained in Bishkek

Sergei Ostretsov, co-owner of Navat restaurant chain, was detained by officers of the Bishkek Department of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS). Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

«They are trying to charge him under the article that does not correspond to his business — money laundering. This is the article under which, as a rule, officials are detained. There is some suggestion that in this way someone is trying to put pressure on him and, possibly, get a share in his company,» the sources said.

Sergei Ostretsov, according to the information received, was detained a month ago. He is kept in the SCNS pre-trial detention center. Representatives of the restaurant chain confirmed the fact of the arrest, specifying that they did not know anything about its reasons and circumstances of the case.

«The restaurant chain continues to operate as before,» the administration noted.

Sergei Ostretsov is registered not only as a co-owner, but also as a financial director at Navat restaurant chain. According to media reports, he is also a co-founder of RosFinanceCredit Microcredit Company LLC, Roslogist LLC, Atamix Trade LLC. He was also a member of the Public Coordination Council of the business community under the Bishkek City Hall under Albek Ibraimov.