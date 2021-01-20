19:32
USD 84.80
EUR 102.68
RUB 1.15
English

Co-owner of Navat restaurant chain Sergei Ostretsov detained in Bishkek

Sergei Ostretsov, co-owner of Navat restaurant chain, was detained by officers of the Bishkek Department of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS). Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

«They are trying to charge him under the article that does not correspond to his business — money laundering. This is the article under which, as a rule, officials are detained. There is some suggestion that in this way someone is trying to put pressure on him and, possibly, get a share in his company,» the sources said.

Sergei Ostretsov, according to the information received, was detained a month ago. He is kept in the SCNS pre-trial detention center. Representatives of the restaurant chain confirmed the fact of the arrest, specifying that they did not know anything about its reasons and circumstances of the case.

«The restaurant chain continues to operate as before,» the administration noted.

Sergei Ostretsov is registered not only as a co-owner, but also as a financial director at Navat restaurant chain. According to media reports, he is also a co-founder of RosFinanceCredit Microcredit Company LLC, Roslogist LLC, Atamix Trade LLC. He was also a member of the Public Coordination Council of the business community under the Bishkek City Hall under Albek Ibraimov.
link: https://24.kg/english/180654/
views: 110
Print
Related
Crime boss nicknamed Karyshkyr detained in Bishkek
SCNS detains ex-head of Financial Police Department for illicit enrichment
Detained activist Melis Aspekov refuses to give testimony
SCNS: MP tried to seize leather processing plant in Osh city
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan tells about arrest of parliamentary deputy
SCNS detains deputy Duishon Torokulov
State Secretary of Transport Ministry Ermek Mamyrkaliev detained in Bishkek
Ex-vice mayor of Bishkek Mirlan Amanturov detained
Head of Traffic Safety Department for Chui region detained in Bishkek
Head of Bishkekglavarkhitektura Askhat Tuleberdiev detained
Popular
One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev writes his first book in prison Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev writes his first book in prison
Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival
Smuggling of cigarettes for 650,000 soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented Smuggling of cigarettes for 650,000 soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented
20 January, Wednesday
18:34
Co-owner of Navat restaurant chain Sergei Ostretsov detained in Bishkek Co-owner of Navat restaurant chain Sergei Ostretsov det...
18:23
COVID-19 test results not needed to attend school in Bishkek
18:16
Over 1,000 kg of chemicals for drug production confiscated in Osh city
17:59
Chief Pediatric Surgeon Talant Omurbekov hospitalized with pneumonia
17:54
New COVID-19 strain found in 60 countries and areas of the world