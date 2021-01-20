Deputy offers Government to pay migrants’ tickets to Russia

About 500,000 people were left without work as a result of the pandemic in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Akylbek Japarov stated at a meeting of the Parliament today.

According to him, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced vacancies that are available in the city.

«About 500,000 people are out of work now. Sobyanin says that they do not have enough workers, and we cannot resolve the issue with air tickets. If necessary, the trains should be sent there. Tickets need to be subsidized by the government. Let’s pay the travel costs for the guys. In a year or two, they will return this money. According to the police, there is an increase in thefts. People will steal, if they have no food,» Akylbek Japarov said.