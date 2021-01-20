16:30
USD 84.80
EUR 102.68
RUB 1.15
English

Deputy offers Government to pay migrants’ tickets to Russia

About 500,000 people were left without work as a result of the pandemic in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Akylbek Japarov stated at a meeting of the Parliament today.

According to him, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced vacancies that are available in the city.

«About 500,000 people are out of work now. Sobyanin says that they do not have enough workers, and we cannot resolve the issue with air tickets. If necessary, the trains should be sent there. Tickets need to be subsidized by the government. Let’s pay the travel costs for the guys. In a year or two, they will return this money. According to the police, there is an increase in thefts. People will steal, if they have no food,» Akylbek Japarov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/180611/
views: 117
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani accused of terrorism in Moscow, case sent to court
Kyrgyz women forced into prostitution in Turkey, suspects arrested
Transport Ministry of Kyrgyzstan tells how to leave for Russia to work
Kyrgyzstani detained in Irkutsk with fake documents
Kyrgyzstani brutally beats 5-year-old daughter of relative in Moscow
Deputy Prime Minister instructs to check troubled families during winter break
Kyrgyzstani dies after falling from roof of house in Moscow
Kyrgyzstani trying to rob bank arrested in Moscow
23-year-old Kyrgyzstani dies in Antalya
Kyrgyz woman and citizen of Uzbekistan steal alcohol in Russian stores
Popular
One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine
Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev writes his first book in prison Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev writes his first book in prison
Smuggling of cigarettes for 650,000 soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented Smuggling of cigarettes for 650,000 soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented
20 January, Wednesday
15:38
Elections and referendum: 1,398 million voters pass identification procedure Elections and referendum: 1,398 million voters pass ide...
15:26
Deputy offers Government to pay migrants’ tickets to Russia
15:01
Elections and referendum: Voting results invalidated at two PECs
14:34
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 96.1 million people globally
14:23
37-year-old man dies in fire in Aravan district