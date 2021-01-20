Institute of Ombudsman to launch chatbot in two languages in Telegram

The Institute of Ombudsman of the Kyrgyz Republic will launch a chatbot in the Telegram messenger in February. UNDP reports.

According to the organization, it will allow the country’s citizens to receive information on the most frequently asked questions. It will also enable the staff of the Ombudsman’s Institute to receive and handle queries more timely and provide legal assistance to protect human rights and fundamental freedoms secured by the Kyrgyz Constitution and international instruments to which the Kyrgyz Republic is a signatory.

Based on the questions received, the interactive chatbot will generate relevant information in the Kyrgyz and Russian languages and provide more opportunities for people to contact the Institute of Ombudsman, which is even more relevant during the pandemic.

At the initial stage, consultations of the chatbot will include answers to 142 questions divided into 9 categories, developed by a special dedicated group.