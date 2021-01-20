Kyrgyzstani accused of terrorism in Moscow, case sent to court

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan is accused of terrorism in Moscow. Website of the Investigative Committee of Russia says.

Investigation of the criminal case against 32-year-old Talant Onurov has been completed. He is accused of committing three criminal episodes under the Articles «Propaganda of terrorism, committed using electronic or information and telecommunication networks» and «Preparation of a terrorist act.»

According to the investigation, in September 2019, the man arrived in Moscow to commit a terrorist attack. For a month, he looked for accomplices, studied the literature, watched training videos, and also chose a place for the terrorist attack.

«The investigators also established that from April 2018 to June 2019, the accused, while staying in Kyrgyzstan, repeatedly posted materials on the Internet, social media and messengers that propagandize the ideology and activities of the Islamic State international terrorist organization, banned on the territory of the Russian Federation,» the statement says.

He was arrested in Moscow in October last year. The case was sent to court.

The investigators fully proved the guilt of the defendant. «The investigation has collected a sufficient evidence base, in connection with which the criminal case with the indictment has been sent to the court,» the Investigative Committee says.