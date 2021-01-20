10:25
USD 84.80
EUR 102.68
RUB 1.15
English

Kyrgyzstani accused of terrorism in Moscow, case sent to court

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan is accused of terrorism in Moscow. Website of the Investigative Committee of Russia says.

Investigation of the criminal case against 32-year-old Talant Onurov has been completed. He is accused of committing three criminal episodes under the Articles «Propaganda of terrorism, committed using electronic or information and telecommunication networks» and «Preparation of a terrorist act.»

According to the investigation, in September 2019, the man arrived in Moscow to commit a terrorist attack. For a month, he looked for accomplices, studied the literature, watched training videos, and also chose a place for the terrorist attack.

«The investigators also established that from April 2018 to June 2019, the accused, while staying in Kyrgyzstan, repeatedly posted materials on the Internet, social media and messengers that propagandize the ideology and activities of the Islamic State international terrorist organization, banned on the territory of the Russian Federation,» the statement says.

He was arrested in Moscow in October last year. The case was sent to court.

The investigators fully proved the guilt of the defendant. «The investigation has collected a sufficient evidence base, in connection with which the criminal case with the indictment has been sent to the court,» the Investigative Committee says.
link: https://24.kg/english/180524/
views: 125
Print
Related
Transport Ministry of Kyrgyzstan tells how to leave for Russia to work
Kyrgyzstani detained in Irkutsk with fake documents
Expert: Quality of education is associated with growing level of terrorism
Kyrgyzstani brutally beats 5-year-old daughter of relative in Moscow
Kyrgyzstani dies after falling from roof of house in Moscow
Kyrgyzstani trying to rob bank arrested in Moscow
SCNS Chairman tells about work on countering terrorism
Kyrgyz woman and citizen of Uzbekistan steal alcohol in Russian stores
Body of Kyrgyzstani found in Russia
Militant from Syria arrested in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine
Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev writes his first book in prison Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev writes his first book in prison
Smuggling of cigarettes for 650,000 soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented Smuggling of cigarettes for 650,000 soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented
20 January, Wednesday
10:22
ICAO: Air travel down 60 percent in 2020 ICAO: Air travel down 60 percent in 2020
09:54
Institute of Ombudsman to launch chatbot in two languages in Telegram
09:43
New flight rules: Who and how can leave for Russia from Kyrgyzstan
09:23
Kyrgyzstani accused of terrorism in Moscow, case sent to court
09:13
Coal mining grows 4.3 times for 10 years in Kyrgyzstan
19 January, Tuesday
18:39
Kyrgyz women forced into prostitution in Turkey, suspects arrested
18:32
Scientists: Road transport – main source of air pollution in Bishkek
18:20
Riots at Kara-Keche: Ten criminal cases sent to court
18:03
Minibuses fare could increase to 15 soms in Bishkek
17:52
Election threshold of 7 percent to be preserved in local elections