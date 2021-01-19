Kyrgyzstan needs $ 2 million for vaccination of population

«Three days ago, we were offered 1,200,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine, but it needs to be stored at −70 degrees. We do not have such refrigerators — one costs $ 4,000, and special syringes are also needed. In general, more than $ 2 million is needed to vaccinate Kyrgyzstanis, there is no such money in the budget. We will ask for another vaccine and will study the cold chain. We are also in talks with the Russian government, we wrote to Vladimir Putin so that they would give us an acceptable vaccine — Sputnik V or Vector, they are stored at temperatures from −2 to −18 degrees, we have such refrigerators,» the official said.
At least 83,268 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the republic since March.