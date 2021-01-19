Kyrgyzstan needs $ 2 million for vaccination of population

Kyrgyzstan does not have special refrigerators for storage of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. The Minister of Health of the country, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, announced on the air of Birinchi radio.

According to him, COVAX program helps underdeveloped countries with vaccines.

«Three days ago, we were offered 1,200,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine, but it needs to be stored at −70 degrees. We do not have such refrigerators — one costs $ 4,000, and special syringes are also needed. In general, more than $ 2 million is needed to vaccinate Kyrgyzstanis, there is no such money in the budget. We will ask for another vaccine and will study the cold chain. We are also in talks with the Russian government, we wrote to Vladimir Putin so that they would give us an acceptable vaccine — Sputnik V or Vector, they are stored at temperatures from −2 to −18 degrees, we have such refrigerators,» the official said.

At least 83,268 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the republic since March.