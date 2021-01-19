13:03
SCNS detains ex-head of Financial Police Department for illicit enrichment

Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained the head of the Internal Investigation and Security Department of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes (Financial Police) Aibek Tokoev. Press center of the state committee informed 24.kg news agency.

During his work in executive positions at the Financial Police since 2014, Aibek Tokoev has purchased more than 15 units of real estate in Osh and Bishkek cities. His close relatives were registered as owners of the property.

«In addition, Aibek Tokoev invested significant amounts in construction of a 13-storey apartment building, restaurants, shops and gas filling stations in Osh city. According to preliminary estimates, the total cost of Tokoev’s real estate is more than $ 4 million, which does not correspond to his legal income. Aibek Tokoev was detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security on January 18,» the SCNS reported.

Earlier it was reported that Aibek Tokoev became a defendant in a criminal case. He is a close relative of the wife of ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov.
