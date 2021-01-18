Fight against COVID-19: Aida Ismailova summoned for interrogation

Former deputy prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Aida Ismailova will be interrogated by the Financial Police. The Chairman of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes (Financial Police), Syimyk Zhapykeev, told at a meeting with journalists.

According to him, all those executive officials, who were in charge of social issues and health care during the coronavirus pandemic, will be summoned for interrogation. Responsibility of the former finance minister Baktygul Jeenbaeva is also being considered.

«The pandemic issue is divided into two parts — preparation and fight. A separate pre-trial procedure is underway on the supply of humanitarian aid. A large group of investigators and operational workers has been created. The issue is under the control of the management, an audit is underway. When we finish it, we will consider the responsibility of the guilty. I think that the results will be ready within a month — until mid-February,» Kubanychbek Risbaev, head of the Investigation Department of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes said.

The former minister of health of Kyrgyzstan Kosmosbek Cholponbaev is also involved in the case on the supply of the humanitarian aid to the country. The former prime minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev was also summoned as a witness. On January 12, ex-deputy prime minister Kubatbek Boronov was summoned to the Financial Police.

«I can preliminarily report that, according to the findings of the interdepartmental commission, the difference in number of deaths from the pandemic is several thousands. In the midst of the first wave of COVID-19, individual officials withheld documents, causing chaos with treatment and drugs. There were collusions, someone was making money off the pandemic,» the Deputy Prime Minister Elvira Surabaldieva said earlier.