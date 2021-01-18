15:30
USD 84.48
EUR 102.48
RUB 1.15
English

Fight against COVID-19: Aida Ismailova summoned for interrogation

Former deputy prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Aida Ismailova will be interrogated by the Financial Police. The Chairman of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes (Financial Police), Syimyk Zhapykeev, told at a meeting with journalists.

According to him, all those executive officials, who were in charge of social issues and health care during the coronavirus pandemic, will be summoned for interrogation. Responsibility of the former finance minister Baktygul Jeenbaeva is also being considered.

Related news
Deputy PM: COVID-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan is much higher
«The pandemic issue is divided into two parts — preparation and fight. A separate pre-trial procedure is underway on the supply of humanitarian aid. A large group of investigators and operational workers has been created. The issue is under the control of the management, an audit is underway. When we finish it, we will consider the responsibility of the guilty. I think that the results will be ready within a month — until mid-February,» Kubanychbek Risbaev, head of the Investigation Department of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes said.

The former minister of health of Kyrgyzstan Kosmosbek Cholponbaev is also involved in the case on the supply of the humanitarian aid to the country. The former prime minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev was also summoned as a witness. On January 12, ex-deputy prime minister Kubatbek Boronov was summoned to the Financial Police.

«I can preliminarily report that, according to the findings of the interdepartmental commission, the difference in number of deaths from the pandemic is several thousands. In the midst of the first wave of COVID-19, individual officials withheld documents, causing chaos with treatment and drugs. There were collusions, someone was making money off the pandemic,» the Deputy Prime Minister Elvira Surabaldieva said earlier.
link: https://24.kg/english/180321/
views: 92
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 95 million people globally
Three patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
1,757 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 284 - in serious condition
69 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,178 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 93.7 million people globally
No new cases of COVID-19 in health workers registered in Kyrgyzstan for 3 days
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
1,808 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 273 - in serious condition
129 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 82,986 in total
SCNS summons deputy Duishon Torokulov for interrogation
Popular
Deputy PM: COVID-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan is much higher Deputy PM: COVID-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan is much higher
One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine
Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival
Schools to return to distance learning in case of spread of new COVID-19 strain Schools to return to distance learning in case of spread of new COVID-19 strain
18 January, Monday
15:21
Kyrgyzstan asks Russia to increase number of regular flights Kyrgyzstan asks Russia to increase number of regular fl...
15:10
Three bags of stones with gold: Illegal cargo detained in Naryn region
14:50
Fight against COVID-19: Aida Ismailova summoned for interrogation
14:36
Control over doctors and fight against contraband: Why drug database is needed
13:28
At least 500 minibus drivers not come to work in Bishkek