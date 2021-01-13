Health Ministry: Recovered COVID-19 patients can be re-infected with new strain

«We are afraid that Kyrgyzstanis who have recovered from COVID-19 will get infected with a new strain of coronavirus,» the Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the Ministry of Health is studying how many people in Kyrgyzstan have had coronavirus, and is conducting antibody tests (ELISA tests).

«We will finish these measures by the end of the month and will report to the media how many percent of Kyrgyzstanis have already had the virus. The coronavirus will exist for a long time. In order to lead a normal life, as before the pandemic, we must be vaccinated. Many people, mainly young people, who walk without masks, do not comply with epidemiological rules, think that once they have recovered, the infection will no longer affect them. However, as practice shows, cases of re-infection with a complicated form are registered in many countries,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told.

At least 82,587 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the republic since March.