Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 91.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 681,203 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 91,559,238 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (22,835,071), India (10,479,179), Brazil (8,195,637), Russia (3,412,390), Germany (1,957,898), Italy (2,303,263), Spain (2,137,220), France (2,864,360), Turkey (2,346,285), Columbia (1,816,082) and Great Britain (3,173,274).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 50,500,000. The figure grew by 360,055 for 24 hours.

At least 1,961,130 people died from the virus (growth by 16,547 people for 24 hours), including 380,555 people — in the USA, 204,690 — in Brazil, 151,327— in India, 79,819 — in Italy, 83,342— in the UK, and 135,682— in Mexico.

At least 82,587 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 210,852 cases — in Kazakhstan, 77,663— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
